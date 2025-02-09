flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1827

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W.
Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W.
2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W.
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 4
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
