Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
- Diameter 18,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1827
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1827 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Condition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
