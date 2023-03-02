flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
  • Diameter 18,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1827 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
