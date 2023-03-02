2 Mariengroschen 1827 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1827 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4578 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)