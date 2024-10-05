Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 3459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (10)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisor (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 300 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search