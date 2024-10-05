flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 3459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 300 CZK
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

