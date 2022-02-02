flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,04 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
