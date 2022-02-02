Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 - 2,04 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
