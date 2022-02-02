1 Pfennig 1821 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (6)