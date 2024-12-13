Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler 1811 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 4230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1337 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
