flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1811 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Obverse Thaler 1811 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Reverse Thaler 1811 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 4230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (21)
  • Florange (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (31)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1337 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1811 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access