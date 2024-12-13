Thaler 1811 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1811 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 4230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

