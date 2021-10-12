flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

