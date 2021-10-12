1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1)