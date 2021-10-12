Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/24 Thaler 1807 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1807 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search