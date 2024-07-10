Crown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94,000. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

