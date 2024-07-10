United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,2759 g
- Pure silver (0,8409 oz) 26,1552 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94,000. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25574 $
Price in auction currency 20000 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
37864 $
Price in auction currency 30000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
