Sixpence 1831 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (86) UNC (100) AU (9) XF (36) VF (7) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (12) MS64 (32) MS63 (12) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (7) PF64 (15) PF63 (11) PF62 (9) PF60 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (8) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (71) PCGS (52) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (8)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (9)

Bertolami (3)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (4)

DNW (21)

Eeckhout (1)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (14)

Heritage (65)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)

Inasta (1)

Künker (5)

London Coins (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (10)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NOONANS (6)

Numisor (4)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rauch (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (31)

St James’s (10)

Stack's (9)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)