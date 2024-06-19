United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1831 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 150000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
