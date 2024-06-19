Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1831 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 150000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1831 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search