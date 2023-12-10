United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,449,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1835 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (8)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date February 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
