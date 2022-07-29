Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1831 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1831 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 1600 AUD
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Spink - December 3, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - May 1, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 1, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price

