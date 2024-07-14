Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1831 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 1 Shilling 1831 WW Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1831 WW Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1831 with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 68,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (6)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (24)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (4)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF,
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PR64 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Heritage - November 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date November 18, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

