United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Crown 1831 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Crown 1831 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,2759 g
  • Pure silver (0,8409 oz) 26,1552 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94,000. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (20)
  • London Coins (6)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (13)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25574 $
Price in auction currency 20000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
37864 $
Price in auction currency 30000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
To auction

