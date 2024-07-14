Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1831 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Halfcrown 1831 WW Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Halfcrown 1831 WW Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1831 with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
6078 $
Price in auction currency 960000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9571 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction St James's - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction St James's - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction St James's - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction St James's - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction St James's - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Spink - March 21, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

