United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1831 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1831 with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (6)
- Baldwin's (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (30)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- London Coins (12)
- Nihon (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (13)
- St James’s (5)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
6078 $
Price in auction currency 960000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9571 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search