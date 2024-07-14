Halfcrown 1831 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1831 with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (90) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF65 (7) PF64 (14) PF63 (11) PF62 (8) PF61 (8) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (20) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (12) NGC (39)

