United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1831 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Halfcrown 1831 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 6,500. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3849 $
Price in auction currency 5500 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4549 $
Price in auction currency 6500 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction London Coins - March 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction London Coins - March 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1831 WW at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

