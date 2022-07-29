Halfcrown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 6,500. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF60 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)