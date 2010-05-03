Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Crown no date (1830) (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Pattern Crown no date (1830) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Pattern Crown no date (1830) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: St. James

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year no date (1830)
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown no date (1830) . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Crown no date (1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
37731 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1830) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1830) (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1830) (Pattern) at auction NOONANS - October 2, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

