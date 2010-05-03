United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Crown no date (1830) (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown no date (1830) . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
