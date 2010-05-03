Pattern Crown no date (1830) (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown no date (1830) . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

