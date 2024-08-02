Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32239 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
4432 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
5961 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
