Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32239 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
4432 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
5961 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
