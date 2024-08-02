Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1831 "Small size (18 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32239 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

