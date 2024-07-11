Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Farthing 1831 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Farthing 1831 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,688,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1831 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21857 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Negrini - May 28, 2023
Seller Negrini
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

