United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,688,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1831 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21857 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (6)
- BAC (15)
- Baldwin's (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (9)
- Downies (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (22)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Negrini (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search