Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
