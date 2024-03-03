United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- DNW (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (6)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2821 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
