Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2821 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
