Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,550. Bidding took place September 22, 2015.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (7) XF (53) VF (15) F (4) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (6) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

