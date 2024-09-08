Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,550. Bidding took place September 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
