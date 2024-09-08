flag
Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,550. Bidding took place September 22, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
