flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 580. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

