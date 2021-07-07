United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 E "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 580. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Downies (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search