Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

