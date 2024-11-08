flag
Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 4, 2015
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price

