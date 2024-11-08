United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 B "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
