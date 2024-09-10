United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 190 AUD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
