Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (49) AU (6) XF (38) VF (33) F (8) FR (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (10) MS63 (12) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (17) NGC (27)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (15)

Florange (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (4)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (25)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (2)

London Coins (10)

Morton & Eden (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

NOONANS (7)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numisor (1)

Sedwick (2)

Spink (12)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (9)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)