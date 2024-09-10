flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

  Auction World
  Baldwin's of St. James's
  CNG
  Coin Cabinet
  Davissons Ltd.
  DNW
  Florange
  Frankfurter
  Goldberg
  HARMERS
  Heritage
  Heritage Eur
  Höhn
  Jean ELSEN
  Katz
  London Coins
  Morton & Eden
  Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
  NOONANS
  Numismatica Ars Classica
  Numisor
  Sedwick
  Spink
  St James's
  Stack's
  Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
  TimeLine Auctions
  WAG
  Westfälische
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 190 AUD
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

