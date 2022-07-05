United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1697 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 37,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1767 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1697 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
