Crown 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1697 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 37,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.

