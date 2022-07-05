flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Crown 1697 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Crown 1697 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1697 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 37,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1767 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1697 at auction Spink - April 15, 2004
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1697 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access