flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Crown 1695 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Crown 1695 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (407)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1695 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (15)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (28)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (5)
  • DNW (23)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (21)
  • Grün (5)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (81)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (25)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (10)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (6)
  • Spink (50)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (18)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (16)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (6)
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3046 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1695 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1695 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1695 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access