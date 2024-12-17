United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1695 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3046 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
