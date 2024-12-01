flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 5, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

