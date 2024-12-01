Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (24) F (10) VG (2) G (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Lockdales Auctioneers (1)

London Coins (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Spink (13)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

TimeLine Auctions (3)