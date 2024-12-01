United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1697 y "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Lockdales Auctioneers (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Spink (13)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
