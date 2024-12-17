Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

