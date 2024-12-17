United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
