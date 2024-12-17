flag
Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 3, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 15, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 C "Large Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
