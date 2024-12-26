flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 32504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2250 $
Price in auction currency 2250 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

