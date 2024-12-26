United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1697 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 32504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2250 $
Price in auction currency 2250 USD
