Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (16) VF (21) F (13) VG (1) PO (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (4) VF30 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (22) PCGS (6) ANACS (2)

