flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 3300 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

