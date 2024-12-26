United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 3300 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
