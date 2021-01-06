United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1695 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
