Halfpenny 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1695 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (5) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)