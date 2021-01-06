flag
Halfpenny 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1695 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Spink - December 2, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1695 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1695 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

