United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1839. No "WW" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No "WW"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,667,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1839 . No "WW". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,250,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
