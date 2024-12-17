Shilling 1839. No "WW" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1839 . No "WW". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,250,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.

