Shilling 1839. No "WW" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No "WW"

Obverse Shilling 1839 No "WW" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1839 No "WW" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,667,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1839 . No "WW". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,250,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024

Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price




