Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,665,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1891 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - February 4, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Berk - March 23, 2023
Seller Berk
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
