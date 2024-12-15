Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1891 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (32) AU (8) XF (14) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Berk (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (2)

Katz (3)

Klondike Auction (1)

London Coins (6)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Nomisma (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NOONANS (3)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)