United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1891 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,665,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1891 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Berk (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (3)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1891 "Large Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search