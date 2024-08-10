Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1890 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 26, 2009.

