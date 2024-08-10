flag
Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,794,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1890 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 26, 2009.

United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

