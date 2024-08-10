United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1890 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,794,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1890 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 26, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (8)
- Berk (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- DNW (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (28)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Nomisma (2)
- NOONANS (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (42)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
