flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,087,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1886 at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1886 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access