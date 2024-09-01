United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,087,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
