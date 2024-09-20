flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,504,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20995 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,174. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (22)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 105 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1874 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1874 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access