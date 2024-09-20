United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,504,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20995 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,174. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (8)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (22)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 105 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search