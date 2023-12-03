United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,467,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (7)
- Heritage (8)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (9)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search