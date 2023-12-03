flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,467,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Heritage (8)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1870 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1870 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access