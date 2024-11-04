United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,330,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
