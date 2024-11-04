flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,330,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1868 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
