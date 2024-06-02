flag
Shilling 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,519,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20989 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1864 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

