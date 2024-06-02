United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,519,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20989 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
