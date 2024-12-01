flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 954,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1862 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1862 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
