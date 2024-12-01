United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 954,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
