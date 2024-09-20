United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,168,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (8)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (8)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- ICE (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (6)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search