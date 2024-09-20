Shilling 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

