Shilling 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,168,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1856 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

