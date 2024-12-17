United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 552,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65113 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
