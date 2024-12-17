Shilling 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 552,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65113 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1854 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

