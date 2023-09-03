flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,467,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (11)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction CNG - January 27, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1844 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1844 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access