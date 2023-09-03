United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,467,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (11)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (7)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search