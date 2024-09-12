flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 875,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF25 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 7, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 7, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price

