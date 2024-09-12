United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 875,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF25 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
