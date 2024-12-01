Shilling 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1839 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20978 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (8) AU (3) XF (10) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS66 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (5) PF63 (7) PF62 (1) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (11) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

CNG (2)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (10)

Leu (1)

London Coins (7)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Spink (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)