United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,667,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1839 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20978 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (10)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (7)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
2048 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2750 $
Price in auction currency 2750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search