United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1839 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1839 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,667,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1839 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20978 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
2048 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2750 $
Price in auction currency 2750 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Leu - July 18, 2022
Seller Leu
Date July 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1839 WW at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
