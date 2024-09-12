Penny 1886 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 16,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74824 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

