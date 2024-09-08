Penny 1885 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) PL (2) Service PCGS (2)