flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1885 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1885 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1885 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 12,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1885 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access