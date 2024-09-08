United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1885 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 12,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search