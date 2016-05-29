flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1869 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place February 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Heritage - December 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1869 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny
