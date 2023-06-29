flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1864 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

