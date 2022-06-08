flag
Penny 1859 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 5601 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1859 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

