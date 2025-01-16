flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1839 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1839 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1839 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Taisei (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1839 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1839 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
853 $
Price in auction currency 125000 JPY
United Kingdom Penny 1839 at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1839 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

