Penny 1839 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (5)