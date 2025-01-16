United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1839 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30314 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Taisei (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
853 $
Price in auction currency 125000 JPY
